Lakers vs. Suns Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 26
The Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) are at home in Pacific Division play against the Phoenix Suns (1-0) on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Lakers are favored by 6.5 points in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.
Lakers vs. Suns Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Suns Score Prediction
- Prediction: Suns 116 - Lakers 103
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Suns
- Pick ATS: Suns (+ 6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-13.0)
- Pick OU:
Under (226.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 219.0
Lakers Performance Insights
- The Lakers scored 117.2 points per game and gave up 116.6 last season, making them sixth in the NBA offensively and 20th on defense.
- Los Angeles was sixth in the NBA in rebounds per game (45.7) and 25th in rebounds conceded (44.9) last year.
- Last season the Lakers were ranked 15th in the NBA in assists with 25.3 per game.
- Los Angeles committed 13.5 turnovers per game last year and forced 12.1 per game, ranking 16th and 25th, respectively, in the league.
- With 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc last year, the Lakers were 24th and 24th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.
