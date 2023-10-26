The Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) are at home in Pacific Division play against the Phoenix Suns (1-0) on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Lakers are favored by 6.5 points in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 116 - Lakers 103

Lakers vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Suns (+ 6.5)

Suns (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-13.0)

Suns (-13.0) Pick OU: Under (226.5)



Under (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.0

Lakers Performance Insights

The Lakers scored 117.2 points per game and gave up 116.6 last season, making them sixth in the NBA offensively and 20th on defense.

Los Angeles was sixth in the NBA in rebounds per game (45.7) and 25th in rebounds conceded (44.9) last year.

Last season the Lakers were ranked 15th in the NBA in assists with 25.3 per game.

Los Angeles committed 13.5 turnovers per game last year and forced 12.1 per game, ranking 16th and 25th, respectively, in the league.

With 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc last year, the Lakers were 24th and 24th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

