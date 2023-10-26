In the upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Jakob Silfverberg to score a goal for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Jakob Silfverberg score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Silfverberg stats and insights

Silfverberg is yet to score through six games this season.

In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Silfverberg has picked up one assist on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded seven goals in total (only 1.2 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

