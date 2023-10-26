For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Ilya Lyubushkin a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Ilya Lyubushkin score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Lyubushkin stats and insights

Lyubushkin is yet to score through six games this season.

He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Bruins this season, but has not scored.

Lyubushkin has zero points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up seven goals in total (just 1.2 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

