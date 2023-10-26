Sun Belt rivals will meet when the Georgia Southern Eagles (5-2) meet the Georgia State Panthers (6-1). Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State?

  • Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Statesboro, Georgia
  • Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Georgia State 30, Georgia Southern 25
  • Georgia Southern has been favored on the moneyline a total of four times this season, and they've won each of those games.
  • The Eagles have played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.
  • Georgia State has won both games it has played as underdogs this season.
  • The Panthers have entered two games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and won each of those games.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Eagles have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Georgia State (+1)
  • In six Georgia Southern games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Eagles have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 1 point or more.
  • In Georgia State's six games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Panthers have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 1 point or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (62.5)
  • This season, three of Georgia Southern's seven games have gone over Thursday's over/under of 62.5 points.
  • There have been two games featuring Georgia State this season with more combined scoring than Thursday's total of 62.5.
  • Georgia Southern averages 32.3 points per game against Georgia State's 30.9, totaling 0.7 points over the game's total of 62.5.

Splits Tables

Georgia Southern

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 62.7 63.2 62.2
Implied Total AVG 36.5 36.7 36.3
ATS Record 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-2-0
Over/Under Record 2-4-0 2-1-0 0-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Georgia State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 55.8 52.8 58.8
Implied Total AVG 30 27.7 32.3
ATS Record 5-1-0 2-1-0 3-0-0
Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-0 0-0 2-0

