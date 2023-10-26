Gabe Vincent plus his Los Angeles Lakers teammates take on the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Vincent put up six points in his most recent game, which ended in a 119-107 loss versus the Nuggets.

In this article, we break down Vincent's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-105)

Over 6.5 (-105) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+168)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Suns were sixth in the NBA last year, giving up 111.6 points per game.

The Suns were the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA last year, giving up 42.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Suns were ranked third in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 23.4 per contest.

Looking at three-point defense, the Suns were ranked third in the league last season, giving up 11.4 makes per contest.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 27 6 4 3 2 0 0 11/14/2022 25 10 4 4 2 0 0

