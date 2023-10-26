Frank Vatrano will be among those in action Thursday when his Anaheim Ducks play the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. There are prop bets for Vatrano available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Frank Vatrano vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Vatrano Season Stats Insights

Vatrano's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:16 per game on the ice, is +4.

In three of six games this year, Vatrano has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Vatrano has recorded a point in a game four times this season out of six games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Vatrano has had an assist in one of six games this season.

Vatrano's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

Vatrano has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Vatrano Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up seven goals in total (only 1.2 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 6 Games 3 6 Points 3 5 Goals 1 1 Assists 2

