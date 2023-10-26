Will Frank Vatrano Score a Goal Against the Bruins on October 26?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks match up against the Boston Bruins. Is Frank Vatrano going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Frank Vatrano score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Vatrano stats and insights
- Vatrano has scored in three of six games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has attempted six shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 20.8% shooting percentage, attempting 4.0 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded seven goals in total (only 1.2 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
