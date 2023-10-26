On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks match up against the Boston Bruins. Is Frank Vatrano going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Frank Vatrano score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Vatrano stats and insights

  • Vatrano has scored in three of six games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has attempted six shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He has a 20.8% shooting percentage, attempting 4.0 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have conceded seven goals in total (only 1.2 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
