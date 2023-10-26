On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks match up against the Boston Bruins. Is Frank Vatrano going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Frank Vatrano score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Vatrano stats and insights

Vatrano has scored in three of six games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has attempted six shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 20.8% shooting percentage, attempting 4.0 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded seven goals in total (only 1.2 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

