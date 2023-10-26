Top Player Prop Bets for Ducks vs. Bruins on October 26, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for David Pastrnak, Frank Vatrano and others on the Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks before their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday at TD Garden.
Ducks vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Ducks vs. Bruins Additional Info
|Bruins vs. Ducks Odds/Over/Under
|Bruins vs. Ducks Prediction
|Bruins vs. Ducks Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Bruins vs Ducks
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)
Vatrano has scored five goals (0.8 per game) and collected one assist (0.2 per game), contributing to the Anaheim offense with six total points (one per game). He averages four shots per game, shooting 20.8%.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 22
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 15
|3
|0
|3
|6
Ryan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Ryan Strome is one of the impact players on offense for Anaheim with five total points (0.8 per game), with one goal and four assists in six games.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 15
|0
|2
|2
|1
Mason McTavish Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)
Mason McTavish's two goals and three assists add up to five points this season.
McTavish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 22
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 15
|0
|2
|2
|2
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Pastrnak is one of Boston's top contributors (eight total points), having amassed five goals and three assists.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Ducks
|Oct. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Kings
|Oct. 21
|1
|2
|3
|4
|at Sharks
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|6
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
Brad Marchand has seven points (1.2 per game), scoring four goals and adding three assists.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Ducks
|Oct. 22
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Kings
|Oct. 21
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Sharks
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
