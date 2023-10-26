You can see player prop bet odds for David Pastrnak, Frank Vatrano and others on the Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks before their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday at TD Garden.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Ducks vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs. Bruins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)

Vatrano has scored five goals (0.8 per game) and collected one assist (0.2 per game), contributing to the Anaheim offense with six total points (one per game). He averages four shots per game, shooting 20.8%.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Oct. 24 1 0 1 4 vs. Bruins Oct. 22 0 1 1 6 at Coyotes Oct. 21 1 0 1 3 vs. Stars Oct. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 15 3 0 3 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Ryan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Ryan Strome is one of the impact players on offense for Anaheim with five total points (0.8 per game), with one goal and four assists in six games.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Oct. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Bruins Oct. 22 0 1 1 2 at Coyotes Oct. 21 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars Oct. 19 0 0 0 4 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 15 0 2 2 1

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Mason McTavish's two goals and three assists add up to five points this season.

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 vs. Bruins Oct. 22 1 0 1 4 at Coyotes Oct. 21 0 0 0 2 vs. Stars Oct. 19 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 15 0 2 2 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Pastrnak is one of Boston's top contributors (eight total points), having amassed five goals and three assists.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Oct. 24 0 0 0 3 at Ducks Oct. 22 0 0 0 4 at Kings Oct. 21 1 2 3 4 at Sharks Oct. 19 1 0 1 5 vs. Predators Oct. 14 1 1 2 6

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

Brad Marchand has seven points (1.2 per game), scoring four goals and adding three assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Oct. 24 0 0 0 3 at Ducks Oct. 22 1 0 1 2 at Kings Oct. 21 2 1 3 5 at Sharks Oct. 19 1 0 1 5 vs. Predators Oct. 14 0 1 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.