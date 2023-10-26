The Boston Bruins (6-0, on a six-game winning streak) host the Anaheim Ducks (2-4) at TD Garden. The contest on Thursday, October 26 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD.

Ducks vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-350) Ducks (+260) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Ducks Betting Insights

This season the Ducks have been an underdog five times, and won one of those games.

Anaheim has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +260.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 27.8% chance of victory for the Ducks.

Anaheim has played only one game this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

Ducks vs Bruins Additional Info

Ducks vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 19 (14th) Goals 14 (27th) 7 (1st) Goals Allowed 17 (10th) 3 (19th) Power Play Goals 1 (30th) 1 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (29th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

The Ducks have scored 14 goals this season (2.3 per game) to rank 27th in the NHL.

The Ducks have conceded 2.8 goals per game, 17 total, the 10th-fewest among league teams.

Their -3 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.

