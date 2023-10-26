Ducks vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:46 AM HST|Updated: 24 hours ago
The Boston Bruins (6-0, on a six-game winning streak) host the Anaheim Ducks (2-4) at TD Garden. The contest on Thursday, October 26 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ducks vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-350)
|Ducks (+260)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Ducks Betting Insights
- This season the Ducks have been an underdog five times, and won one of those games.
- Anaheim has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +260.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 27.8% chance of victory for the Ducks.
- Anaheim has played only one game this season that ended with more than 6 goals.
Ducks vs Bruins Additional Info
|Bruins vs Ducks Odds/Over/Under
|Bruins vs Ducks Prediction
|Bruins vs Ducks Player Props
|How to Watch Bruins vs Ducks
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Ducks vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|19 (14th)
|Goals
|14 (27th)
|7 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|17 (10th)
|3 (19th)
|Power Play Goals
|1 (30th)
|1 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|8 (29th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- The Ducks have scored 14 goals this season (2.3 per game) to rank 27th in the NHL.
- The Ducks have conceded 2.8 goals per game, 17 total, the 10th-fewest among league teams.
- Their -3 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.