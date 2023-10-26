The Boston Bruins (6-0, on a six-game winning streak) host the Anaheim Ducks (2-4) at TD Garden. The contest on Thursday, October 26 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD.

Ducks vs. Bruins Game Info

  • When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Favorite Underdog Total Spread
Bruins (-350) Ducks (+260) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks Betting Insights

  • This season the Ducks have been an underdog five times, and won one of those games.
  • Anaheim has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +260.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 27.8% chance of victory for the Ducks.
  • Anaheim has played only one game this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

Ducks vs Bruins Additional Info

Ducks vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank)
19 (14th) Goals 14 (27th)
7 (1st) Goals Allowed 17 (10th)
3 (19th) Power Play Goals 1 (30th)
1 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (29th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

  • The Ducks have scored 14 goals this season (2.3 per game) to rank 27th in the NHL.
  • The Ducks have conceded 2.8 goals per game, 17 total, the 10th-fewest among league teams.
  • Their -3 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.

