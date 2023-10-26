The Boston Bruins (6-0) are heavy favorites at home against the Anaheim Ducks (2-4) on Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD. The Bruins are -350 on the moneyline to win, while the Ducks have +260 moneyline odds.

Ducks vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Ducks vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline

Ducks vs Bruins Additional Info

Ducks vs. Bruins Betting Trends

Anaheim has played only one game this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

The Bruins were victorious all five games when favored on the moneyline.

The Ducks have been made the underdog five times this season, and upset their opponent once.

Boston has had moneyline odds of -350 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Anaheim has not played a game with bigger moneyline odds than +260.

Ducks Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Mason McTavish 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-182) Trevor Zegras 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-110) 2.5 (+135) Frank Vatrano 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (-154)

