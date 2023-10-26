Ducks vs. Bruins: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 26
The Boston Bruins (6-0) are heavy favorites at home against the Anaheim Ducks (2-4) on Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD. The Bruins are -350 on the moneyline to win, while the Ducks have +260 moneyline odds.
Ducks vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Ducks vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Bruins Moneyline
|Ducks Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-350
|+260
|6
Ducks vs Bruins Additional Info
|Bruins vs Ducks Prediction
|Bruins vs Ducks Betting Trends & Stats
|Bruins vs Ducks Player Props
|How to Watch Bruins vs Ducks
Ducks vs. Bruins Betting Trends
- Anaheim has played only one game this season that ended with more than 6 goals.
- The Bruins were victorious all five games when favored on the moneyline.
- The Ducks have been made the underdog five times this season, and upset their opponent once.
- Boston has had moneyline odds of -350 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.
- Anaheim has not played a game with bigger moneyline odds than +260.
Ducks Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Mason McTavish
|0.5 (+230)
|0.5 (+125)
|1.5 (-182)
|Trevor Zegras
|0.5 (+160)
|0.5 (-110)
|2.5 (+135)
|Frank Vatrano
|0.5 (+225)
|0.5 (+100)
|2.5 (-154)
