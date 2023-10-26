How to Watch the Ducks vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 26
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:14 AM HST|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:12 PM HST
The Boston Bruins will host the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, October 26, with the Bruins victorious in six consecutive games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can see the Bruins attempt to defeat the the Ducks on ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Ducks vs Bruins Additional Info
|Bruins vs Ducks Odds/Over/Under
|Bruins vs Ducks Prediction
|Bruins vs Ducks Betting Trends & Stats
|Bruins vs Ducks Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Ducks vs. Bruins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/22/2023
|Ducks
|Bruins
|3-1 BOS
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks' total of 17 goals given up (2.8 per game) is 10th in the NHL.
- With 14 goals (2.3 per game), the Ducks have the league's 27th-ranked offense.
- On the defensive end, the Ducks have given up only 2.6 goals per game (13 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled only 11 goals during that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Frank Vatrano
|6
|5
|1
|6
|0
|5
|50%
|Ryan Strome
|6
|1
|4
|5
|4
|2
|42.9%
|Mason McTavish
|6
|2
|3
|5
|2
|1
|53.7%
|Pavel Mintyukov
|6
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|-
|Troy Terry
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|4
|0%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have allowed seven total goals (only 1.2 per game), the fewest in league action.
- The Bruins rank 14th in the NHL with 19 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- On the defensive side, the Bruins have given up just seven goals (1.2 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 19 goals over that span.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|6
|5
|3
|8
|6
|5
|0%
|Brad Marchand
|6
|4
|3
|7
|4
|3
|25%
|James van Riemsdyk
|6
|3
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0%
|Matthew Poitras
|6
|3
|1
|4
|6
|2
|45.5%
|Charlie McAvoy
|6
|0
|4
|4
|2
|1
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.