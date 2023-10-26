The Boston Bruins will host the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, October 26, with the Bruins victorious in six consecutive games.

You can see the Bruins attempt to defeat the the Ducks on ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Ducks vs Bruins Additional Info

Ducks vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/22/2023 Ducks Bruins 3-1 BOS

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks' total of 17 goals given up (2.8 per game) is 10th in the NHL.

With 14 goals (2.3 per game), the Ducks have the league's 27th-ranked offense.

On the defensive end, the Ducks have given up only 2.6 goals per game (13 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled only 11 goals during that span.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Frank Vatrano 6 5 1 6 0 5 50% Ryan Strome 6 1 4 5 4 2 42.9% Mason McTavish 6 2 3 5 2 1 53.7% Pavel Mintyukov 6 1 2 3 1 1 - Troy Terry 6 1 2 3 3 4 0%

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have allowed seven total goals (only 1.2 per game), the fewest in league action.

The Bruins rank 14th in the NHL with 19 goals scored (3.2 per game).

On the defensive side, the Bruins have given up just seven goals (1.2 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 19 goals over that span.

Bruins Key Players