Currently, the Anaheim Ducks (2-4) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Boston Bruins (6-0) at TD Garden on Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM ET.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Brock McGinn LW Out Undisclosed Jamie Drysdale D Questionable Lower Body Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury - - - -

Ducks vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

Ducks Season Insights

The Ducks have 14 goals this season (2.3 per game), 27th in the NHL.

Anaheim has given up 17 total goals this season (2.8 per game), ranking 11th in the NHL.

They have the 20th-ranked goal differential in the league at -3.

Bruins Season Insights

The Bruins' 19 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Their goal differential (+12) makes them fourth-best in the league.

Ducks vs. Bruins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-350) Ducks (+260) 6

