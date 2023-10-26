Currently, the Anaheim Ducks (2-4) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Boston Bruins (6-0) at TD Garden on Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM ET.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Brock McGinn LW Out Undisclosed
Jamie Drysdale D Questionable Lower Body
Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
- - - -

Ducks vs. Bruins Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Arena: TD Garden

Ducks Season Insights

  • The Ducks have 14 goals this season (2.3 per game), 27th in the NHL.
  • Anaheim has given up 17 total goals this season (2.8 per game), ranking 11th in the NHL.
  • They have the 20th-ranked goal differential in the league at -3.

Bruins Season Insights

  • The Bruins' 19 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • Their goal differential (+12) makes them fourth-best in the league.

Ducks vs. Bruins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Bruins (-350) Ducks (+260) 6

