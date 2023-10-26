The Los Angeles Lakers, D'Angelo Russell included, hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Russell, in his most recent showing, had 11 points and seven assists in a 119-107 loss to the Nuggets.

Below, we look at Russell's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-122)

Over 13.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-147)

Over 2.5 (-147) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-102)

Over 5.5 (-102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-169)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 111.6 points per game last season made the Suns the sixth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Suns were the 11th-ranked squad in the league last season, conceding 42.9 boards per contest.

Looking at assists, the Suns were ranked third in the league defensively last season, giving up 23.4 per game.

Looking at three-point defense, the Suns were ranked third in the league last season, conceding 11.4 makes per contest.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 33 24 3 3 6 0 0 3/22/2023 34 26 1 6 3 2 1 1/13/2023 34 17 2 4 2 0 2 11/9/2022 33 20 2 6 4 0 0 11/1/2022 23 5 4 4 1 0 0

