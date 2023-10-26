Christian Wood and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates will take on the Phoenix Suns on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 119-107 loss against the Nuggets, Wood tallied seven points.

We're going to break down Wood's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Christian Wood Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-115)

Over 7.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-104)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Suns were ranked sixth in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 111.6 points per game.

Conceding 42.9 rebounds per game last season, the Suns were 11th in the NBA in that category.

The Suns conceded 23.4 assists per contest last season (third in the league).

The Suns were the third-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 11.4 makes per game.

Christian Wood vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 22 17 3 0 1 0 1 12/5/2022 27 18 9 5 2 1 0 10/19/2022 24 25 8 2 4 1 0

