Cam Fowler and the Anaheim Ducks will play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Boston Bruins. If you'd like to wager on Fowler's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Cam Fowler vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Fowler Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Fowler has averaged 23:52 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

In one of six games this year, Fowler has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In one of six games this season, Fowler has registered a point, and he had multiple points in that game.

In one of six games this year, Fowler has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability is 40% that Fowler hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Fowler has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Fowler Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded seven goals in total (just 1.2 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 6 Games 3 2 Points 0 1 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

