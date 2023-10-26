In the upcoming contest against the Boston Bruins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Cam Fowler to find the back of the net for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Cam Fowler score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Fowler stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Fowler scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Fowler has no points on the power play.

Fowler averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up seven goals in total (just 1.2 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

