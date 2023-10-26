Ducks vs. Bruins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 26
The Boston Bruins (6-0, on a six-game winning streak) host the Anaheim Ducks (2-4) at TD Garden. The matchup on Thursday, October 26 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD.
Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Thursday's hockey action.
Ducks vs. Bruins Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final score of Bruins 4, Ducks 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-350)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 4.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)
Ducks vs Bruins Additional Info
Ducks Splits and Trends
- The Ducks have a 1-0-1 record in overtime matchups this season and a 2-4 overall record.
- Anaheim has earned two points (1-2-0) in its three games decided by one goal.
- This season the Ducks scored just one goal in three games and they lost every time.
- Anaheim failed to win the only game this season when it scored two goals.
- So far this season, the Ducks have scored three or more goals two times and won each of those games.
- In the one game when Anaheim has recorded a lone power-play goal, it lost.
- When it outshoots its opponent, Anaheim is winless (0-3-0) this season.
- The Ducks have been outshot by opponents three times this season, and earned four points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|13th
|3.17
|Goals Scored
|2.33
|27th
|1st
|1.17
|Goals Allowed
|2.83
|11th
|11th
|32.3
|Shots
|28
|27th
|9th
|28.5
|Shots Allowed
|31.2
|22nd
|21st
|13.64%
|Power Play %
|5.26%
|31st
|2nd
|96%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.47%
|18th
Ducks vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
