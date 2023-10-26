The Boston Bruins (6-0, on a six-game winning streak) host the Anaheim Ducks (2-4) at TD Garden. The matchup on Thursday, October 26 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Thursday's hockey action.

Ducks vs. Bruins Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final score of Bruins 4, Ducks 1.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-350)

Bruins (-350) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 4.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 4.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)

Ducks vs Bruins Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks have a 1-0-1 record in overtime matchups this season and a 2-4 overall record.

Anaheim has earned two points (1-2-0) in its three games decided by one goal.

This season the Ducks scored just one goal in three games and they lost every time.

Anaheim failed to win the only game this season when it scored two goals.

So far this season, the Ducks have scored three or more goals two times and won each of those games.

In the one game when Anaheim has recorded a lone power-play goal, it lost.

When it outshoots its opponent, Anaheim is winless (0-3-0) this season.

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents three times this season, and earned four points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 13th 3.17 Goals Scored 2.33 27th 1st 1.17 Goals Allowed 2.83 11th 11th 32.3 Shots 28 27th 9th 28.5 Shots Allowed 31.2 22nd 21st 13.64% Power Play % 5.26% 31st 2nd 96% Penalty Kill % 76.47% 18th

Ducks vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

