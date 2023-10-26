Will Benoit-Olivier Groulx find the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks face off against the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Benoit-Olivier Groulx score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Groulx stats and insights

Groulx is yet to score through six games this season.

In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Groulx has no points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest squad in the NHL by allowing seven total goals (1.2 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

