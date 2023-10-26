Austin Reaves and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates match up versus the Phoenix Suns on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last action, a 119-107 loss to the Nuggets, Reaves put up 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Reaves, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-105)

Over 14.5 (-105) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-132)

Over 3.5 (-132) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-118)

Over 4.5 (-118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+102)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Suns were sixth in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 111.6 points per game.

Allowing 42.9 rebounds per contest last season, the Suns were 11th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Suns gave up 23.4 per game last year, ranking them third in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Suns were ranked third in the league last year, giving up 11.4 makes per game.

Austin Reaves vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 31 22 0 5 1 0 1 3/22/2023 39 25 4 11 1 0 1 11/22/2022 36 11 3 4 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.