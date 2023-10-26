Anthony Davis NBA Player Preview vs. the Suns - October 26
The Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis included, hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
In this piece we'll examine Davis' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Suns
- Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-110)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-108)
- Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+120)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-120)
Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- The Suns were sixth in the league last season, allowing 111.6 points per game.
- Allowing 42.9 rebounds per contest last season, the Suns were 11th in the NBA in that category.
- Giving up an average of 23.4 assists last year, the Suns were the third-ranked squad in the NBA.
- Giving up 11.4 made three-pointers per game last season, the Suns were third in the league in that category.
Anthony Davis vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/7/2023
|34
|14
|21
|4
|0
|3
|0
|3/22/2023
|38
|27
|9
|5
|0
|0
|1
|11/22/2022
|38
|37
|21
|2
|0
|5
|5
