The Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis included, hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Davis, in his last game (October 24 loss against the Nuggets), put up 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Davis' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-110)

Over 23.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-108)

Over 12.5 (-108) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+120)

Over 2.5 (+120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-120)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Suns were sixth in the league last season, allowing 111.6 points per game.

Allowing 42.9 rebounds per contest last season, the Suns were 11th in the NBA in that category.

Giving up an average of 23.4 assists last year, the Suns were the third-ranked squad in the NBA.

Giving up 11.4 made three-pointers per game last season, the Suns were third in the league in that category.

Anthony Davis vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 34 14 21 4 0 3 0 3/22/2023 38 27 9 5 0 0 1 11/22/2022 38 37 21 2 0 5 5

