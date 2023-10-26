The Anaheim Ducks, Adam Henrique among them, meet the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at TD Garden. If you'd like to wager on Henrique's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Adam Henrique vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Henrique Season Stats Insights

Henrique's plus-minus this season, in 12:46 per game on the ice, is -3.

Henrique has yet to score a goal through five games this year.

He has two games with a point this season, but in five contests Henrique has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

Henrique has an assist in two of five games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability that Henrique hits the over on his points prop total is 41.7%, based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Henrique having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Henrique Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up seven goals in total (just 1.2 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 5 Games 3 2 Points 0 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

