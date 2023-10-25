How to Watch UEFA Champions League, Liga MX & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Wednesday, October 25
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 5:14 AM HST|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:12 PM HST
The outings in a Wednesday soccer slate that shouldn't be missed include the UEFA Champions League match featuring Celtic playing Atletico Madrid.
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch UEFA Champions League: Celtic vs Atletico Madrid
- League: UEFA Champions League
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Liga MX: FC Juarez vs San Luis
- League: Liga MX
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
