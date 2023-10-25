Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - October 25
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:10 AM HST|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:11 PM HST
The NHL has just one game on its Wednesday schedule -- see below for anytime goal-scorer odds.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Jack Hughes (Devils) +115 to score
Devils vs. Capitals
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25
- Hughes' stats: 4 goals in 5 games
Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +150 to score
Capitals vs. Devils
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25
- Ovechkin's stats: 1 goal in 5 games
Timo Meier (Devils) +150 to score
Devils vs. Capitals
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25
- Meier's stats: 0 goals in 5 games
Tyler Toffoli (Devils) +170 to score
Devils vs. Capitals
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25
- Toffoli's stats: 4 goals in 5 games
Jesper Bratt (Devils) +185 to score
Devils vs. Capitals
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25
- Bratt's stats: 3 goals in 5 games
Nico Hischier (Devils) +210 to score
Devils vs. Capitals
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25
- Hischier's stats: 1 goal in 5 games
Dawson Mercer (Devils) +250 to score
Devils vs. Capitals
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25
- Mercer's stats: 0 goals in 5 games
T.J. Oshie (Capitals) +290 to score
Capitals vs. Devils
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25
- Oshie's stats: 0 goals in 5 games
Tom Wilson (Capitals) +320 to score
Capitals vs. Devils
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25
- Wilson's stats: 0 goals in 5 games
Erik Haula (Devils) +320 to score
Devils vs. Capitals
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25
- Haula's stats: 2 goals in 4 games
