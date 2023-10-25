The NHL has just one game on its Wednesday schedule -- see below for anytime goal-scorer odds.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Jack Hughes (Devils) +115 to score

Devils vs. Capitals

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25

Hughes' stats: 4 goals in 5 games

Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +150 to score

Capitals vs. Devils

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25

Ovechkin's stats: 1 goal in 5 games

Timo Meier (Devils) +150 to score

Devils vs. Capitals

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25

Meier's stats: 0 goals in 5 games

Tyler Toffoli (Devils) +170 to score

Devils vs. Capitals

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25

Toffoli's stats: 4 goals in 5 games

Jesper Bratt (Devils) +185 to score

Devils vs. Capitals

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25

Bratt's stats: 3 goals in 5 games

Nico Hischier (Devils) +210 to score

Devils vs. Capitals

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25

Hischier's stats: 1 goal in 5 games

Dawson Mercer (Devils) +250 to score

Devils vs. Capitals

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25

Mercer's stats: 0 goals in 5 games

T.J. Oshie (Capitals) +290 to score

Capitals vs. Devils

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25

Oshie's stats: 0 goals in 5 games

Tom Wilson (Capitals) +320 to score

Capitals vs. Devils

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25

Wilson's stats: 0 goals in 5 games

Erik Haula (Devils) +320 to score

Devils vs. Capitals

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25

Haula's stats: 2 goals in 4 games

