The Denver Nuggets take the court against the Los Angeles Lakers as 4.5-point favorites in the first game of the 2023-24 NBA season for both teams on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The point total for the matchup is 227.5.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -4.5 227.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles played 51 games last season that ended with over 227.5 points.

The average total points scored in Lakers games last year (227.5) is 6.3 points higher than the total for this matchup.

The Lakers put together a 41-41-0 ATS record last season.

Los Angeles won 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Lakers had a record of 6-17 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least +170 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 37.0%.

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers' winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .512 (21-20-0). Away, it was .488 (20-21-0).

Looking at the over/under, Los Angeles' games finished over 19 of 41 times at home (46.3%) and 25 of 41 away (61%) last season.

The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game last season, just 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allowed.

Los Angeles went 33-20 versus the spread and 36-17 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points last season.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Point Insights (Last Season)

Lakers Nuggets 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 33-20 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 30-11 36-17 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 37-4 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 28-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 37-19 28-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 44-12

