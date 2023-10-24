Lakers vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 24
In the season opener for both teams, the Denver Nuggets go up against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on TNT.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Nuggets matchup.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 24, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Lakers Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-4.5)
|227.5
|-210
|+170
Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Nuggets had a +273 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They put up 115.8 points per game, 12th in the league, and allowed 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.
- The Lakers had a +47 scoring differential last season, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) and allowing 116.6 (20th in the NBA).
- These two teams averaged a combined 233 points per game last season, 5.5 more points than this matchup's point total.
- Combined, these teams gave up 229.1 points per contest last year, 1.6 more points than the over/under for this game.
- Denver won 45 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 37 times.
- Los Angeles won 41 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 41 times.
Lakers and Nuggets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Lakers
|+1300
|+750
|-
|Nuggets
|+550
|+250
|-
