In the season opener for both teams, the Denver Nuggets go up against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on TNT.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Nuggets matchup.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Tuesday, October 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Lakers Moneyline BetMGM Nuggets (-4.5) 227.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets had a +273 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They put up 115.8 points per game, 12th in the league, and allowed 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.

The Lakers had a +47 scoring differential last season, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) and allowing 116.6 (20th in the NBA).

These two teams averaged a combined 233 points per game last season, 5.5 more points than this matchup's point total.

Combined, these teams gave up 229.1 points per contest last year, 1.6 more points than the over/under for this game.

Denver won 45 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 37 times.

Los Angeles won 41 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 41 times.

Lakers and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1300 +750 - Nuggets +550 +250 -

