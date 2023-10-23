Brandon Aiyuk vs. Byron Murphy: Week 7 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
In Week 7 action at U.S. Bank Stadium, the San Francisco 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk will face the Minnesota Vikings defense and Byron Murphy. See below for more stats and analysis on this matchup for the San Francisco pass catchers versus the Vikings' pass defense.
49ers vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Date: Monday, October 23, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Vikings
|57.4
|11.5
|20
|71
|10.58
Brandon Aiyuk vs. Byron Murphy Insights
Brandon Aiyuk & the 49ers' Offense
- Brandon Aiyuk leads his squad with 454 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 25 receptions (out of 37 targets) and scored two touchdowns.
- In terms of passing yards, San Francisco is No. 20 in the league, with 1,338 (223 per game).
- The 49ers' scoring average on offense is 30.7 points per game, fourth-highest in the NFL.
- San Francisco has been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 27.3 times per contest, which is worst in the league.
- The 49ers have made 25 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 19th in the league. They throw the ball 35.7% of the time in the red zone.
Byron Murphy & the Vikings' Defense
- Byron Murphy has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 26 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended to his name.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Minnesota is 11th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,313) and 19th in passing TDs allowed (nine).
- So far this year, the Vikings rank 17th in the NFL in points allowed (22.5 per game) and sixth in total yards allowed (331.2 per game).
- Three players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Minnesota this season.
- Eight players have hauled in a touchdown against the Vikings this season.
Brandon Aiyuk vs. Byron Murphy Advanced Stats
|Brandon Aiyuk
|Byron Murphy
|Rec. Targets
|37
|44
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|25
|7
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|18.2
|30
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|454
|26
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|90.8
|4.3
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|103
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|3
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|1
|Interceptions
