Tyler Lockett was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 7 contest against the Arizona Cardinals begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Lockett's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In terms of season stats, Lockett has been targeted 35 times and has 23 catches for 251 yards (10.9 per reception) and two TDs.

Tyler Lockett Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Seahawks.

Week 7 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Lockett 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 35 23 251 61 2 10.9

Lockett Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 4 2 10 0 Week 2 @Lions 10 8 59 2 Week 3 Panthers 7 3 34 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 4 54 0 Week 6 @Bengals 8 6 94 0

