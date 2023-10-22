Will Tyler Lockett Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tyler Lockett was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 7 contest against the Arizona Cardinals begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Lockett's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In terms of season stats, Lockett has been targeted 35 times and has 23 catches for 251 yards (10.9 per reception) and two TDs.
Tyler Lockett Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Seahawks.
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Lockett 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|35
|23
|251
|61
|2
|10.9
Lockett Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|4
|2
|10
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|10
|8
|59
|2
|Week 3
|Panthers
|7
|3
|34
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|6
|4
|54
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|8
|6
|94
|0
