The Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to square off in a Week 7 matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Will Tyler Higbee score a touchdown in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Will Tyler Higbee score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24 if he scores a TD)

Higbee's stat line reveals 20 catches for 234 yards. He posts 39 yards per game, and has been targeted on 32 occasions.

Having played six games this year, Higbee has not tallied a TD reception.

Tyler Higbee Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 3 3 49 0 Week 2 49ers 7 3 12 0 Week 3 @Bengals 5 5 71 0 Week 4 @Colts 11 5 64 0 Week 5 Eagles 3 2 20 0 Week 6 Cardinals 3 2 18 0

