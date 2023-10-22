Tyler Higbee will be up against the eighth-worst passing defense in the league when his Los Angeles Rams meet the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Higbee's 20 grabs (on 32 targets) have netted him 234 yards (to average 39 per game).

Higbee vs. the Steelers

Higbee vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Pittsburgh in the 2023 season.

The Steelers have allowed five opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed at least two TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The pass defense of the Steelers is conceding 245.6 yards per contest this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Steelers' defense ranks 14th in the league by giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (eight total passing TDs).

Tyler Higbee Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-118)

Higbee Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Higbee has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (three of six).

Higbee has received 14.1% of his team's 227 passing attempts this season (32 targets).

He is averaging 7.3 yards per target (66th in league play), picking up 234 yards on 32 passes thrown his way.

Higbee, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Higbee (three red zone targets) has been targeted 12.5% of the time in the red zone (24 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Higbee's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cardinals 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/1/2023 Week 4 11 TAR / 5 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 9/25/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 5 REC / 71 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 9/17/2023 Week 2 7 TAR / 3 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

