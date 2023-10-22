When the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers match up in Week 7 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Tutu Atwell find his way into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Tutu Atwell score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17 if he scores a TD)

Atwell's 41 targets have resulted in 25 catches for 309 yards (51.5 per game) and two scores.

Atwell has had a touchdown catch in two of six games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Tutu Atwell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 8 6 119 0 Week 2 49ers 9 7 77 0 Week 3 @Bengals 9 4 50 1 Week 4 @Colts 9 5 24 0 Week 5 Eagles 5 2 9 1 Week 6 Cardinals 1 1 30 0

