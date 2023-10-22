Will Tutu Atwell Score a Touchdown Against the Steelers in Week 7?
When the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers match up in Week 7 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Tutu Atwell find his way into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.
Will Tutu Atwell score a touchdown against the Steelers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17 if he scores a TD)
- Atwell's 41 targets have resulted in 25 catches for 309 yards (51.5 per game) and two scores.
- Atwell has had a touchdown catch in two of six games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.
Tutu Atwell Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|8
|6
|119
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|9
|7
|77
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|9
|4
|50
|1
|Week 4
|@Colts
|9
|5
|24
|0
|Week 5
|Eagles
|5
|2
|9
|1
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|1
|1
|30
|0
