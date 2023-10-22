Tutu Atwell will be up against the eighth-worst passing defense in the league when his Los Angeles Rams meet the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Atwell's 41 targets have resulted in 25 grabs for 309 yards (51.5 per game) and two scores this year.

Atwell vs. the Steelers

Atwell vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games Pittsburgh has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

Five players have hauled in a TD pass against the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed three players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 245.6 passing yards the Steelers allow per game makes them the 25th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Steelers' defense ranks 14th in the NFL with eight passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Tutu Atwell Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 28.5 (-115)

Atwell Receiving Insights

Atwell, in two of five games this year, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Atwell has been targeted on 41 of his team's 227 passing attempts this season (18.1% target share).

He has 309 receiving yards on 41 targets to rank 60th in league play with 7.5 yards per target.

Atwell has hauled in two touchdown catches this season in six games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has two total touchdowns this season (15.4% of his team's 13 offensive TDs).

With three red zone targets, Atwell has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

Atwell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cardinals 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 5 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 9/25/2023 Week 3 9 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 22 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 9/17/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 7 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs

