Troy Terry and the Anaheim Ducks will play the Boston Bruins at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 22, 2023. Considering a wager on Terry in the Ducks-Bruins game? Use our stats and information below.

Troy Terry vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Terry Season Stats Insights

Terry has averaged 19:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

Terry has scored a goal in one of four games this season.

Terry has registered a point in a game twice this season in four games played, including multiple points once.

In two of four contests this season, Terry has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability is 62.5% that Terry goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Terry having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Terry Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the NHL by allowing six total goals (1.5 per game).

The team's +7 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 4 Games 2 3 Points 0 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

