In the upcoming contest against the Boston Bruins, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Troy Terry to light the lamp for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Troy Terry score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21 if he scores a goal)

Terry stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Terry scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.

Terry has no points on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded six goals in total (only 1.5 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.3 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

