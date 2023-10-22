Trevor Zegras will be on the ice when the Anaheim Ducks and Boston Bruins play at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 22, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Zegras' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Trevor Zegras vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Zegras Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Zegras has averaged 19:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

Zegras has yet to score a goal through four games this season.

Zegras has a point in one of four games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Zegras has had an assist in one of four games this year.

Zegras' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Zegras going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Zegras Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding six total goals (1.5 per game).

The team's +7 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 4 Games 2 1 Points 1 0 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

