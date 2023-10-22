Seahawks vs. Cardinals: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:15 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Cardinals (1-5) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Lumen Field.
As the Seahawks prepare for this matchup against the Cardinals, here are the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Lumen Field
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Seahawks
|7.5
|44.5
|-350
|+280
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
Seattle Seahawks
- The average point total in Seattle's outings this year is 45.1, 0.6 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Seahawks are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Seahawks have won 66.7% of their games as moneyline favorites (2-1).
- Seattle has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.
Arizona Cardinals
- The Cardinals have played three games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 44.5 points.
- Arizona has a 42.9-point average over/under in their contests this season, 1.6 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Cardinals are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Cardinals have been the underdog six times and won one of those games.
- Arizona is 1-1 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +280 or more on the moneyline.
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Seahawks
|24.8
|19
|21.6
|8
|45.1
|2
|5
|Cardinals
|19.5
|20
|27
|27
|42.9
|3
|6
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Betting Insights & Trends
Seahawks
- In its past three games, Seattle has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- In Seattle's past three contests, it has hit the over once.
- The Seahawks have totaled only 16 more points than their opponents this season (3.2 per game), while the Cardinals have been outscored by 45 points (7.5 per game).
Cardinals
- Arizona is winless against the spread and 2-1 overall in its past three contests.
- In their past three contests, the Cardinals have gone over the total twice.
- Offensively, the Cardinals are worse in division games (12.5 points per game) than overall (19.5). On defense, they are also worse (30.5 points conceded per game) than overall (27).
- The Seahawks have outscored their opponents by just 16 points this season (3.2 per game), and opponents of the Cardinals have outscored them by 45 points on the year (7.5 per game).
Seahawks Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.1
|43.8
|46
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.6
|24.5
|24.7
|ATS Record
|3-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-3-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|1-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
Cardinals Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.9
|42.7
|43.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.5
|24.7
|26.3
|ATS Record
|3-3-0
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-2-0
|3-0-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-5
|1-2
|0-3
