The Arizona Cardinals (1-5) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Lumen Field.

As the Seahawks prepare for this matchup against the Cardinals, here are the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Lumen Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Seahawks 7.5 44.5 -350 +280

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Seattle Seahawks

The average point total in Seattle's outings this year is 45.1, 0.6 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Seahawks are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Seahawks have won 66.7% of their games as moneyline favorites (2-1).

Seattle has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have played three games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 44.5 points.

Arizona has a 42.9-point average over/under in their contests this season, 1.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Cardinals are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Cardinals have been the underdog six times and won one of those games.

Arizona is 1-1 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +280 or more on the moneyline.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Seahawks 24.8 19 21.6 8 45.1 2 5 Cardinals 19.5 20 27 27 42.9 3 6

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Betting Insights & Trends

Seahawks

In its past three games, Seattle has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In Seattle's past three contests, it has hit the over once.

The Seahawks have totaled only 16 more points than their opponents this season (3.2 per game), while the Cardinals have been outscored by 45 points (7.5 per game).

Cardinals

Arizona is winless against the spread and 2-1 overall in its past three contests.

In their past three contests, the Cardinals have gone over the total twice.

Offensively, the Cardinals are worse in division games (12.5 points per game) than overall (19.5). On defense, they are also worse (30.5 points conceded per game) than overall (27).

The Seahawks have outscored their opponents by just 16 points this season (3.2 per game), and opponents of the Cardinals have outscored them by 45 points on the year (7.5 per game).

Seahawks Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.1 43.8 46 Implied Team Total AVG 24.6 24.5 24.7 ATS Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Cardinals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.9 42.7 43.2 Implied Team Total AVG 25.5 24.7 26.3 ATS Record 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 3-0-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-2 0-3

