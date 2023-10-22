For their matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (1-5) at Lumen Field on Sunday, October 22 at 4:05 PM , the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) have 11 players on the injury report.

The Seahawks enter this matchup after a 17-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in their last outing.

The Cardinals are coming off of a loss to the Los Angeles Rams by the score of 26-9.

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Evan Brown C Hip Questionable Phil Haynes OG Calf Questionable Charles Cross OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jamal Adams SS NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Tre Brown CB Toe Limited Participation In Practice Tyler Lockett WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice D.K. Metcalf WR Ribs Questionable Damien Lewis OG Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Artie Burns CB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Zach Charbonnet RB Hamstring Questionable Jake Curhan OT Ankle Questionable

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kyler Murray QB Knee Out Josh Woods LB Back Questionable Elijah Wilkinson OL Neck Out Kelvin Beachum OL Hand Full Participation In Practice Budda Baker S Hamstring Questionable Jalen Thompson S Hamstring Out Antonio Hamilton CB Groin Out Kevin Strong DL Calf Questionable Zaven Collins LB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jonathan Ledbetter DL Finger Full Participation In Practice Zach Pascal WR Neck Questionable Kei'Trel Clark CB Hamstring Questionable Garrett Williams CB Knee Questionable

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: FOX

Seahawks Season Insights

The Seahawks rank 14th in total offense (332.6 yards per game) and 16th in total defense (336.8 yards allowed per game) this year.

The Seahawks are totaling 24.8 points per game on offense, which ranks them eighth in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 18th, surrendering 21.6 points per contest.

The Seahawks have the 11th-ranked passing offense this season (228.4 passing yards per game), and they've been less effective on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 257.6 passing yards allowed per game.

Defensively, Seattle has been a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking fourth-best by allowing only 79.2 per game. The Seahawks rank 20th on offense (104.2 rushing yards per game).

The Seahawks have forced seven total turnovers (18th in NFL) this season and have turned it over three times (first in NFL) for a turnover margin of +4, 10th-ranked in the NFL.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-8.5)

Seahawks (-8.5) Moneyline: Seahawks (-375), Cardinals (+300)

Seahawks (-375), Cardinals (+300) Total: 44.5 points

