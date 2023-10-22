Arizona (1-5) rides a three-game losing streak into a matchup with Seattle (3-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Lumen Field. The Seahawks are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under is set at 44 in the outing.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Seahawks have led one time, have trailed one time, and have been knotted up three times.

Seattle's offense is averaging 5.4 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 4.8 points on average in the first quarter.

The Cardinals have had the lead two times, have been losing three times, and have been knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in three games.

Seattle's offense is averaging 5.8 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 5.4 points on average in the second quarter.

The Cardinals have been outscored in the second quarter two times and won four times in six games this year.

3rd Quarter

Looking at scoring in the third quarter, the Seahawks have won the third quarter in three games and have lost the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Seattle is averaging 4.6 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 4.8 points on average in the third quarter (21st-ranked) on defense.

The Cardinals have lost the third quarter four times and outscored their opponent two times in six games this year.

4th Quarter

In five games this season, the Seahawks have been outscored in the fourth quarter three times and outscored their opponent two times.

Seattle's offense is averaging five points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 9.4 points on average in that quarter.

Digging into fourth-quarter scoring, the Cardinals have won that quarter in one game and have been outscored in that quarter in five games.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Seahawks have led after the first half in two games (1-1 in those contests) this season and have been behind after the first half in three games (2-1).

The Cardinals have led after the first half four times (1-3 in those games) and have been behind after the first half two times (0-2) in six games this season.

2nd Half

In five games this year, the Seahawks have won the second half one time, been outscored three times, and been knotted up one time.

Seattle's offense is averaging 9.6 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is giving up 14.2 points on average in the second half.

So far this season, the Cardinals have won the second half in one game, and they've lost the second half in five games.

