On Sunday at 8:30 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks square off with the Boston Bruins. Is Sam Carrick going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Sam Carrick score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a goal)

Carrick stats and insights

Carrick has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.

Carrick has no points on the power play.

Carrick averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded six goals in total (just 1.5 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.3 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

