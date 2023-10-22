Will Sam Carrick Score a Goal Against the Bruins on October 22?
On Sunday at 8:30 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks square off with the Boston Bruins. Is Sam Carrick going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Sam Carrick score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a goal)
Carrick stats and insights
- Carrick has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.
- Carrick has no points on the power play.
- Carrick averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded six goals in total (just 1.5 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.3 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
