Ryan Strome and the Anaheim Ducks will play the Boston Bruins at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, at Honda Center. If you'd like to wager on Strome's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ryan Strome vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Strome Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Strome has averaged 18:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Strome has yet to score a goal this season through four games played.

In two of four games this season Strome has recorded a point, including one game with multiple points.

Strome has an assist in two of four games this year, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

Strome has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Strome going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Strome Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have allowed six goals in total (just 1.5 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 4 Games 2 3 Points 2 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.