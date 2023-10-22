On Sunday at 8:30 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Boston Bruins. Is Ryan Strome going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ryan Strome score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

Strome is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

Strome has zero points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest squad in the NHL by allowing six total goals (1.5 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.3 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

