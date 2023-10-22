The Los Angeles Rams (3-3) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Rams and Steelers betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they meet on Sunday.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Rams vs. Steelers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rams 3 44 -165 +140

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rams vs. Steelers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Rams

The average point total in Los Angeles' outings this year is 46.5, 2.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Rams have covered the spread three times this season (3-1-2).

The Rams have been moneyline favorites only twice before this year and they won both of the games.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers and their opponents have scored more than 44 combined points once this season.

The average over/under for Pittsburgh's matchups this season is 40.7, 3.3 fewer points than this game's total.

The Steelers are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Steelers have entered the game as underdogs four times this season and won three of those games.

Pittsburgh has played as an underdog of +140 or more once this season and won that game.

Rams vs. Steelers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Rams 23 10 19.5 13 46.5 2 6 Steelers 15.8 30 22 9 40.7 1 5

Rams vs. Steelers Betting Insights & Trends

Rams

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three games.

In its past three contests, Los Angeles has hit the over once.

The Rams have outscored their opponents by a total of 21 points this season (3.5 points per game), and opponents of the Steelers have outscored them by 31 points (6.2 per game).

Steelers

Pittsburgh has covered the spread twice and is 2-1 overall in its past three contests.

The Steelers have not hit the over in their past three contests.

The Rams have scored a total of 21 more points than their opponents this year (3.5 per game), while the Steelers have been outscored by 31 points (6.2 per game).

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.5 48 45 Implied Team Total AVG 25.5 27 24 ATS Record 3-1-2 1-1-1 2-0-1 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-2 1-1

Steelers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.7 39.5 42.5 Implied Team Total AVG 21.8 21.3 22.5 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-1 2-1 1-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.