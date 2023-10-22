Rams vs. Steelers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:15 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Rams (3-3) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 22, 2023.
Rams and Steelers betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they meet on Sunday.
Rams vs. Steelers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
Rams vs. Steelers Betting Records & Stats
Los Angeles Rams
- The average point total in Los Angeles' outings this year is 46.5, 2.5 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Rams have covered the spread three times this season (3-1-2).
- The Rams have been moneyline favorites only twice before this year and they won both of the games.
- Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
Pittsburgh Steelers
- The Steelers and their opponents have scored more than 44 combined points once this season.
- The average over/under for Pittsburgh's matchups this season is 40.7, 3.3 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Steelers are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Steelers have entered the game as underdogs four times this season and won three of those games.
- Pittsburgh has played as an underdog of +140 or more once this season and won that game.
Rams vs. Steelers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Rams
|23
|10
|19.5
|13
|46.5
|2
|6
|Steelers
|15.8
|30
|22
|9
|40.7
|1
|5
Rams vs. Steelers Betting Insights & Trends
Rams
- Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three games.
- In its past three contests, Los Angeles has hit the over once.
- The Rams have outscored their opponents by a total of 21 points this season (3.5 points per game), and opponents of the Steelers have outscored them by 31 points (6.2 per game).
Steelers
- Pittsburgh has covered the spread twice and is 2-1 overall in its past three contests.
- The Steelers have not hit the over in their past three contests.
- The Rams have scored a total of 21 more points than their opponents this year (3.5 per game), while the Steelers have been outscored by 31 points (6.2 per game).
Rams Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.5
|48
|45
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.5
|27
|24
|ATS Record
|3-1-2
|1-1-1
|2-0-1
|Over/Under Record
|2-4-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|1-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-3
|0-2
|1-1
Steelers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.7
|39.5
|42.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|21.8
|21.3
|22.5
|ATS Record
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-4-0
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-1
|2-1
|1-0
