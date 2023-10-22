Sportsbooks give the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) the advantage on Sunday, October 22, 2023 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2). Los Angeles is favored by 3 points. The game's over/under has been listed at 44 points.

Before the Rams take on the Steelers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights. As the Steelers prepare for this matchup against the Rams, here are their recent betting insights and trends.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rams vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline BetMGM Rams (-3) 44 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Rams (-3) 43.5 -166 +140 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 7 Odds

Los Angeles vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rams vs. Steelers Betting Insights

Los Angeles has gone 3-1-2 ATS this season.

The Rams are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 3-point favorite or greater this year.

Out of Los Angeles' six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).

Pittsburgh's record against the spread in 2023 is 3-2-0.

The Steelers are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 3-point underdog or greater this season.

Pittsburgh has had one game (of five) go over the total this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.