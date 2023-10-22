How to Watch Rams vs. Steelers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 7
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:57 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Rams (3-3) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 22, 2023.
We give more details below
How to Watch Rams vs. Steelers
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV: FOX
Rams Insights
- The Rams score 23 points per game, comparable to the 22 per matchup the Steelers surrender.
- The Rams rack up 22.4 fewer yards per game (367) than the Steelers give up per outing (389.4).
- This season, Los Angeles piles up 108.2 rushing yards per game, 35.6 fewer than Pittsburgh allows per outing (143.8).
- This year, the Rams have six turnovers, five fewer than the Steelers have takeaways (11).
Rams Home Performance
- The Rams put up 21 points per game at home (two less than their overall average), and concede 20.7 at home (1.2 more than overall).
- At home, the Rams accumulate 339 yards per game and concede 388. That's less than they gain overall (367), but more than they allow (330.3).
- At home, Los Angeles racks up 231.7 passing yards per game and gives up 238.7. That's less than it gains overall (258.8), and more than it allows (208.2).
- The Rams' average yards rushing at home (107.3) is lower than their overall average (108.2). But their average yards conceded at home (149.3) is higher than overall (122.2).
- The Rams' offensive third-down percentage (42.5%) and defensive third-down percentage (48.8%) in home games are both higher than their overall averages of 42.2% and 39.2%, respectively.
Rams Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/1/2023
|at Indianapolis
|W 29-23
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|Philadelphia
|L 23-14
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|Arizona
|W 26-9
|FOX
|10/22/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|FOX
|10/29/2023
|at Dallas
|-
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|at Green Bay
|-
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|Seattle
|-
|CBS
