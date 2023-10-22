The Los Angeles Rams (3-3) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

How to Watch Rams vs. Steelers

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: FOX

Rams Insights

The Rams score 23 points per game, comparable to the 22 per matchup the Steelers surrender.

The Rams rack up 22.4 fewer yards per game (367) than the Steelers give up per outing (389.4).

This season, Los Angeles piles up 108.2 rushing yards per game, 35.6 fewer than Pittsburgh allows per outing (143.8).

This year, the Rams have six turnovers, five fewer than the Steelers have takeaways (11).

Rams Home Performance

The Rams put up 21 points per game at home (two less than their overall average), and concede 20.7 at home (1.2 more than overall).

At home, the Rams accumulate 339 yards per game and concede 388. That's less than they gain overall (367), but more than they allow (330.3).

At home, Los Angeles racks up 231.7 passing yards per game and gives up 238.7. That's less than it gains overall (258.8), and more than it allows (208.2).

The Rams' average yards rushing at home (107.3) is lower than their overall average (108.2). But their average yards conceded at home (149.3) is higher than overall (122.2).

The Rams' offensive third-down percentage (42.5%) and defensive third-down percentage (48.8%) in home games are both higher than their overall averages of 42.2% and 39.2%, respectively.

Rams Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 at Indianapolis W 29-23 FOX 10/8/2023 Philadelphia L 23-14 FOX 10/15/2023 Arizona W 26-9 FOX 10/22/2023 Pittsburgh - FOX 10/29/2023 at Dallas - FOX 11/5/2023 at Green Bay - FOX 11/19/2023 Seattle - CBS

