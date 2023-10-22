Entering this week's action, the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) have nine players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) on Sunday, October 22 at SoFi Stadium, with kick-off at 4:05 PM .

The Rams enter the matchup after winning 26-9 over the Arizona Cardinals in their last outing on October 15.

The Steelers are coming off of a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kyren Williams RB Ankle Out Ben Skowronek WR Achilles Questionable Joseph Noteboom OT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Ernest Jones LB Knee Questionable Derion Kendrick DB NIR - Personal Questionable Larrell Murchison DT Knee Out Aaron Donald DT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Kobie Turner NT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Brian Allen OL NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Anthony McFarland Jr. RB Knee Full Participation In Practice Diontae Johnson WR Hamstring Full Participation In Practice James Daniels OL Groin Full Participation In Practice Pressley Harvin III P Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Dan Moore Jr. OT Knee Full Participation In Practice T.J. Watt LB Heel Did Not Participate In Practice Pat Freiermuth TE Hamstring Out Nick Herbig LB Quad Limited Participation In Practice

Rams vs. Steelers Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: FOX

FOX

Rams Season Insights

The Rams are averaging 367 yards per game on offense this year (seventh in NFL), and they are allowing 330.3 yards per game (13th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Rams are averaging 23 points per game on offense (12th in NFL), and they rank 11th on the other side of the ball with 19.5 points allowed per game.

Offensively, the Rams rank sixth in the NFL with 258.8 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 13th in passing yards allowed per contest (208.2).

On offense, Los Angeles ranks 17th in the NFL with 108.2 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks 22nd in rushing yards allowed per contest (122.2).

With five forced turnovers (22nd in NFL) against six turnovers committed (seventh in NFL), the Rams' -1 turnover margin ranks 17th in the NFL.

Rams vs. Steelers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Rams (-3)

Rams (-3) Moneyline: Rams (-175), Steelers (+145)

Rams (-175), Steelers (+145) Total: 44 points

