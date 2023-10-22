Rams vs. Steelers Injury Report — Week 7
Entering this week's action, the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) have nine players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) on Sunday, October 22 at SoFi Stadium, with kick-off at 4:05 PM .
Watch the Rams in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Rams enter the matchup after winning 26-9 over the Arizona Cardinals in their last outing on October 15.
The Steelers are coming off of a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|Ankle
|Out
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|Achilles
|Questionable
|Joseph Noteboom
|OT
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Ernest Jones
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Derion Kendrick
|DB
|NIR - Personal
|Questionable
|Larrell Murchison
|DT
|Knee
|Out
|Aaron Donald
|DT
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Kobie Turner
|NT
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Brian Allen
|OL
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Anthony McFarland Jr.
|RB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|James Daniels
|OL
|Groin
|Full Participation In Practice
|Pressley Harvin III
|P
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Dan Moore Jr.
|OT
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|T.J. Watt
|LB
|Heel
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|Hamstring
|Out
|Nick Herbig
|LB
|Quad
|Limited Participation In Practice
Other Week 7 Injury Reports
- Click here for Falcons vs Buccaneers
- Click here for Bills vs Patriots
- Click here for Commanders vs Giants
- Click here for Browns vs Colts
- Click here for Raiders vs Bears
Rams vs. Steelers Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Rams or the Steelers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rams Season Insights
- The Rams are averaging 367 yards per game on offense this year (seventh in NFL), and they are allowing 330.3 yards per game (13th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Rams are averaging 23 points per game on offense (12th in NFL), and they rank 11th on the other side of the ball with 19.5 points allowed per game.
- Offensively, the Rams rank sixth in the NFL with 258.8 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 13th in passing yards allowed per contest (208.2).
- On offense, Los Angeles ranks 17th in the NFL with 108.2 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks 22nd in rushing yards allowed per contest (122.2).
- With five forced turnovers (22nd in NFL) against six turnovers committed (seventh in NFL), the Rams' -1 turnover margin ranks 17th in the NFL.
Rams vs. Steelers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Rams (-3)
- Moneyline: Rams (-175), Steelers (+145)
- Total: 44 points
Sign up to live bet on the Rams-Steelers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.