Entering this week's action, the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) have nine players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) on Sunday, October 22 at SoFi Stadium, with kick-off at 4:05 PM .

Watch the Rams in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Rams enter the matchup after winning 26-9 over the Arizona Cardinals in their last outing on October 15.

The Steelers are coming off of a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Kyren Williams RB Ankle Out
Ben Skowronek WR Achilles Questionable
Joseph Noteboom OT Groin Limited Participation In Practice
Ernest Jones LB Knee Questionable
Derion Kendrick DB NIR - Personal Questionable
Larrell Murchison DT Knee Out
Aaron Donald DT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Kobie Turner NT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice
Brian Allen OL NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Anthony McFarland Jr. RB Knee Full Participation In Practice
Diontae Johnson WR Hamstring Full Participation In Practice
James Daniels OL Groin Full Participation In Practice
Pressley Harvin III P Hamstring Full Participation In Practice
Dan Moore Jr. OT Knee Full Participation In Practice
T.J. Watt LB Heel Did Not Participate In Practice
Pat Freiermuth TE Hamstring Out
Nick Herbig LB Quad Limited Participation In Practice

Other Week 7 Injury Reports

Rams vs. Steelers Game Info

Rep the Rams or the Steelers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rams Season Insights

  • The Rams are averaging 367 yards per game on offense this year (seventh in NFL), and they are allowing 330.3 yards per game (13th) on the defensive side of the ball.
  • The Rams are averaging 23 points per game on offense (12th in NFL), and they rank 11th on the other side of the ball with 19.5 points allowed per game.
  • Offensively, the Rams rank sixth in the NFL with 258.8 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 13th in passing yards allowed per contest (208.2).
  • On offense, Los Angeles ranks 17th in the NFL with 108.2 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks 22nd in rushing yards allowed per contest (122.2).
  • With five forced turnovers (22nd in NFL) against six turnovers committed (seventh in NFL), the Rams' -1 turnover margin ranks 17th in the NFL.

Rams vs. Steelers Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Rams (-3)
  • Moneyline: Rams (-175), Steelers (+145)
  • Total: 44 points

Sign up to live bet on the Rams-Steelers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.