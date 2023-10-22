On Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Steelers will visit the Los Angeles Rams.

Check out player props for the Rams' and Steelers' best players in this contest.

Cooper Kupp Touchdown Odds

Kupp Odds to Score First TD: +700

Kupp Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290

Najee Harris Touchdown Odds

Harris Odds to Score First TD: +650

Harris Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270

More Rams Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tutu Atwell - - 27.5 (-113) Tyler Higbee - - 26.5 (-113) Cooper Kupp - - 92.5 (-113) Puka Nacua - - 64.5 (-113) Matthew Stafford 260.5 (-113) - -

More Steelers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Allen Robinson II - - 23.5 (-113) Diontae Johnson - - 46.5 (-113) Najee Harris - 49.5 (-113) 7.5 (-120) Kenny Pickett 211.5 (-113) 8.5 (-113) - George Pickens - - 52.5 (-113) Pat Freiermuth - - 23.5 (-114) Jaylen Warren - 28.5 (-113) 19.5 (-113)

