Based on our computer model, the Los Angeles Rams will defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers when they meet at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 22 (at 4:05 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

The Rams are compiling 367 yards per game on offense, which ranks them seventh in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 13th, allowing 330.3 yards per contest. The Steelers have been sputtering on offense, ranking third-worst in the NFL with 15.8 points per game. They have been more effective on defense, surrendering 22 points per contest (20th-ranked).

Rams vs. Steelers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Rams (-3) Under (44) Rams 22, Steelers 18

Rams Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rams' implied win probability is 63.6%.

Los Angeles has put together a 3-1-2 ATS record so far this year.

The Rams have won their only game this season when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Los Angeles games have gone over the point total twice this season.

The average total for Rams games this season has been 46.5, 2.5 points higher than the total for this game.

Steelers Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Steelers based on the moneyline is 40.8%.

Pittsburgh has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Steelers have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Games featuring Pittsburgh have hit the over just once this season.

Steelers games average 40.7 total points, 3.3 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rams vs. Steelers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 23 19.5 21 20.7 25 18.3 Pittsburgh 15.8 22 16.7 20.7 14.5 24

