The Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) will look to upset the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The Rams are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is 44 in the outing.

There will be plenty of live betting opportunities this week when the Rams clash with the Steelers. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to take a look at the stats and trends that we highlight below.

Rams vs. Steelers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Rams have been winning three times, have trailed one time, and have been tied two times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 6.2 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 3.3 points on average in the first quarter.

So far this season, the Steelers have been tied after the first quarter in one game and have trailed after the first quarter in four games.

2nd Quarter

Looking at second-quarter scoring, the Rams have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games and have been outscored in the second quarter in four games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 5.5 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering seven points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in one game, been outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

The Rams have won the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in three games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

On offense, Los Angeles is averaging 4.3 points in the third quarter (14th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 3.5 points on average in the third quarter (15th-ranked) on defense.

Out of five games this year, the Steelers have won the third quarter two times, been outscored two times, and been knotted up one time.

4th Quarter

The Rams have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games this season, and they've lost the fourth quarter in three games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging six points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 5.7 points on average in that quarter.

The Steelers have won the fourth quarter in one game this season. Meanwhile, they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in four games.

Rams vs. Steelers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Rams have been leading after the first half in one game, have been losing after the first half in three games, and have been knotted up after the first half in two games in 2023.

At the completion of the first half, the Steelers have had the lead one time and have been trailing four times.

2nd Half

Looking at second-half scoring, the Rams have won the second half in two games and have been outscored in the second half in four games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 10.3 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is allowing 9.2 points on average in the second half.

The Steelers have won the second half in one game this season (1-0 record in those games). They've been outscored in the second half in four games (2-2).

