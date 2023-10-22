Raiders vs. Bears: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 7
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:32 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Bears (1-5) are 3-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, October 22, 2023 against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-3). The over/under has been set at 37.5.
Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Raiders as they prepare for this matchup against the Bears. As the Bears prepare for this matchup against the Raiders, check out their betting trends and insights.
Raiders vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Las Vegas Moneyline
|Chicago Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Raiders (-3)
|37.5
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|Raiders (-3)
|37.5
|-156
|+132
Las Vegas vs. Chicago Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Info: FOX
Raiders vs. Bears Betting Insights
- Las Vegas has posted a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Raiders have won once ATS (1-1) as a 3-point favorite or more this season.
- Las Vegas has combined with its opponent to go over in one of six games with a set total (16.7%).
- Chicago has one win against the spread this season.
- The Bears have one win ATS (1-2-1) as a 3-point underdog or greater this year.
- Of six Chicago games so far this year, five have hit the over.
