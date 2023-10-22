The Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) go on the road to meet the Chicago Bears (1-5) at Soldier Field on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Bears

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

Raiders Insights

The Raiders put up 16.7 points per game, 12.6 fewer than the Bears allow per contest (29.3).

The Raiders rack up 64.5 fewer yards per game (292.3), than the Bears give up per matchup (356.8).

This season, Las Vegas rushes for 16 fewer yards per game (73.5) than Chicago allows per contest (89.5).

This year, the Raiders have turned the ball over 12 times, seven more than the Bears' takeaways (5).

Raiders Away Performance

The Raiders score 14.7 points per game on the road (two fewer than overall), and concede 26 in road games (4.2 more than overall).

On the road, the Raiders pick up fewer yards (255 per game) than overall (292.3). They also give up more (338.3 per game) than overall (315.3).

On the road, the Raiders pick up fewer rushing yards (64 per game) than overall (73.5). They also give up more rushing yards (144 per game) than overall (121.7).

The Raiders convert fewer third downs in road games (31%) than they do overall (36.6%) and allow opponents to convert on more third downs on the road (44.7%) than overall (42.9%).

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 at Los Angeles L 24-17 CBS 10/9/2023 Green Bay W 17-13 ABC/ESPN 10/15/2023 New England W 21-17 CBS 10/22/2023 at Chicago - FOX 10/30/2023 at Detroit - ABC/ESPN 11/5/2023 New York - FOX 11/12/2023 New York - NBC

