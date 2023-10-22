For their matchup with the Chicago Bears (1-5) at Soldier Field on Sunday, October 22 at 1:00 PM , the Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) have six players on the injury report.

The Raiders beat the New England Patriots 21-17 in their most recent outing.

The Bears are coming off of a loss to the Minnesota Vikings by the score of 19-13.

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jimmy Garoppolo QB Back Out Tyler Hall CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Robert Spillane LB Knee Full Participation In Practice Nate Hobbs CB Ankle Out Justin Herron OT Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Jakorian Bennett CB Shoulder Out

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Justin Fields QB Thumb Out Travis Homer RB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Nate Davis OL Ankle Out Eddie Jackson DB Foot Out Yannick Ngakoue DL Back Limited Participation In Practice Jaquan Brisker DB Groin Questionable Dan Feeney OL Knee Questionable Terell Smith DB Illness Out Darnell Wright OL Shoulder Questionable Roschon Johnson RB Concussion Out

Raiders vs. Bears Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV Info: FOX

FOX

Raiders Season Insights

The Raiders rank 24th in total offense (292.3 yards per game) and 11th in total defense (315.3 yards allowed per game) this year.

The Raiders are compiling 16.7 points per game on offense (27th in NFL), and they rank 19th on the other side of the ball with 21.8 points allowed per game.

The Raiders rank 15th in pass offense (218.8 passing yards per game) and eighth in pass defense (193.7 passing yards allowed per game) this season.

While Las Vegas' run defense ranks 21st with 121.7 rushing yards allowed per game, the offense has been worse, ranking second-worst (73.5 rushing yards per game).

With five forced turnovers (22nd in NFL) against 12 turnovers committed (30th in NFL), the Raiders' -7 turnover margin is the fourth-worst in the NFL.

Raiders vs. Bears Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Raiders (-2.5)

Raiders (-2.5) Moneyline: Raiders (-145), Bears (+120)

Raiders (-145), Bears (+120) Total: 37.5 points

